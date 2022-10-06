McIlhenny to offer Tabasco sauce in a new form
The McIlhenny Company is adding equipment to its Avery Island facility to offer its Tabasco sauce in a pouch.
The company filed paperwork with Louisiana Economic Development in September last month, stating that it began a $2.05 million construction project on a new pouch line that will be installed within its existing facility. Work should be complete by the end of the year and is expected to add three jobs.
Work includes a new HVAC system and suspended ceiling construction along with a sauce line and a water line, documents show. The new line will consist of a pouch machine with tooling, conveyors, electrical controls and other equipment.
The plant currently employs 106.
Company officials have applied for assistance through the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption program, which provides an 80% property tax abatement for five years and the option to renew for another five on a manufacturer’s qualifying capital investment.
Acadian CEO receives national award
Richard Zuschlag, Acadian Ambulance chairman and CEO, was honored with the J. Walter Schaefer Award at the American Ambulance Association’s annual conference and awards ceremony.
The award is given annually to someone who works in EMS and has contributed to the advancement of the industry. AAA CEO Maria Bianchi said Zuschlag’s selection for the award was unanimous among the group.
“The depth and breadth of Richard’s body of work dedicated to EMS is immeasurable,” she said. “From founding a small ambulance service in 1971, he has built a premiere service that offers the very best in mobile health care. Richard’s leadership within the industry and his willingness to impart his knowledge and help other services throughout our nation has advanced the profession of EMS throughout the country -- the result of which will last a lifetime.”
Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, providing transportation and medical service to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. It is employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services, and its sister division, Acadian Air Med, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems.
“I am humbled and honored,” Zuschlag said. “I accept this award on behalf of our current and former medics. It is their work, and the work of their predecessors, that has earned Acadian the reputation of one of the finest EMS agencies in the nation.”
Pizzaville USA closes Lafayette location
The Pizzaville USA location in Lafayette has apparently closed.
It’s unknown when the local pizza restaurant shut the doors on the location at 1540 Johnston St. near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, but a sign outside the building indicates the space is available for lease.
Pizzaville USA moved into the space, which formerly housed Bisbano’s Pizza, just over two years ago after the Bisbano’s owner said he was interested in getting out of the business.
Pizzaville USA has locations in Youngsville and Carencro.
Expanded Accelerate Northside program opens Thursday
The Accelerate Northside program, a startup and small business program offered by the Louisiana Entrepreneurship & Economic Development and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, has expanded to include entrepreneurial programming.
This partnership will enable the LEED Center, originally established with funding from U.S. Economic Development Administration, to broaden its offerings to include a mentoring program and a female entrepreneurship program. This will deepen the center’s impact and expand its reach into more segments of the small business community.
Classes will be held every Thursday starting this week and ending Nov. 17.
“Small business is the lifeblood of Lafayette’s economy and a core component of LEDA’s new economic development strategic plan and programming,” Mandi D. Mitchell, LEDA president and CEO, said in a statement. “The abundance of existing small businesses and new startups speaks to the entrepreneurial spirit and the foundation of our culture here in Lafayette Parish. We are thrilled to partner with and support the LEED Center with a common goal to expand the diverse cross-section of businesses and business owners the organizations assist.”
The LEED Center has hosted three sessions of the program in the last 18 months that have helped more 130 existing and aspiring business owners. Over 30 new companies have been established as a result of the program.
Accelerate Northside includes six weeks of training, opportunities for mentorships with successful entrepreneurs, one-on-one consulting and connections to community resources. Waivers are available that can cover $425 of the $450 program registration fee.
G Tavern in downtown Lafayette closes
G Tavern, a restaurant and bar located at 802 Jefferson St., has closed.
The business opened nearly two years ago in one of the first floor spaces of the Juliet Hotel, but the business closed quietly in August.
Joshua Wells, who opened the business as Grocery Tavern and Delicatessen, had earlier sold his share of the business. He opened it in the 1,900-square-foot shotgun-style space offering sandwiches along with cured meats, cheese and breads.
The restaurant and bar was located next to Exposure, a social media photo gallery experience, which had earlier shut down.