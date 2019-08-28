Debbey Ryan is the founder and president of the Lafayette Women's Chamber of Commerce, which held its first gatherings in one year ago. She is also owns Prescriptive Marketing, which she started in 2004.
I was born in London while my father was serving in the Air Force. We moved around a lot when I was a kid, but when we hit school age we moved back to Lafayette where my mother was from. Growing up my grandmother, Mozella Usie Richards, or “Mema,” was the biggest influence in my life. She taught me how to be a lady but also about strength, dignity, character and morals. She always said, “You are what you portray to the outside world." Every day she dressed, put on her makeup and did her hair whether she was going somewhere or not because “you never know what the day may bring you. Be prepared and don’t wear worn out undergarments in case you get in a car accident.”
I married at 19 after high school and my ex-husband had relatives in Los Angeles, so we decided to move to Los Angeles. It was a total culture shock. I went from knowing everyone to knowing no one. Here I always had multiple job offers and never thought much of it as I’d been working since I was 13 at different part-time jobs and earlier I babysat. In Los Angeles it took three months to get a job. I landed a great one with a technology company before the days of cell phones and desktop computers. The company made computer peripheral equipment that was sold to large companies and government installations that had computers that filled up buildings.
I was working as the advertising and marketing director for the Oil Center Abdalla’s Department Store. Friends were always asking me for help with projects, and one day I realized I was making more money part time than full time. So after much discussion with my favorite husband (my current and last husband, Mark Ryan), we weighed the pros and cons and in 2004 I jumped in the self-employed realm with both feet and haven’t looked back.
I’ve been researching women’s chambers of commerce since 2009. Louisiana didn’t have a women’s chamber anywhere, and that surprised me. I spoke with my friends and colleagues about it for years, and I decided that I would do it one day. In 2018 I put out a Facebook post asking if there was any interest, and my email, Facebook and phone blew up with women wanting to know how to join and where to send the check.
The core principal for me was that everyone who wanted to join a chamber business organization should be able to afford to do so. Our dues are structured so that “solopreneurs” and individuals can afford to join and are divided into two segments: small business tiers starting at $50 for an individual for one year plus a one time application fee of $15. If your dues never lapse, they never go up. Then we have an investor member level segment. We knew our dues for small businesses would not support a chamber, so we have been meeting with businesses and organizations to find investor members, sponsors for our events and are currently holding a raffle fundraiser with first prize being $5,000. In speaking with women’s chambers across the country, the key to their successful member retention was the low buy-in and not raising dues if their dues never lapsed. So I modeled ours to do the same.
The first year technically started last August with a soft launch, but we didn’t get all our committees formed and start really functioning until January this year. So we are really about eight months old. We’ve had tremendous growth approaching 350 members and are on target to hit 500 by year's end. We’ve held a different event every month. One month will be an educational segment called Fueling Your Success, one month may be a Coffee Call where a member sponsors a coffee and light breakfast and invites the membership into their business to see what they do and show them around and have networking opportunities. We’ve had three membership drive/networking events so far and will have one more in November after our annual meeting/event, Cajun Match Game, on Nov. 7 at the Robicheaux Center. In September we are hosting our “Chillin with the Chamber After Hours Networking Social” at Avanti Senior Living. We should have next year's calendar finished soon and will be expanding our committees and services once we get the office staffed and ramped up.
Women business owners come in all shapes, sizes and colors. We are a diverse group of like-minded business women focused on business, mentoring, education for our members and helping startups with “what do I do first? What do I do next?” We have women (and men) from many backgrounds – black, white, Native American, Brazillian, Indian, Latin, Mexican, Asian and more.