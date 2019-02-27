Walmart will close its SuperCenter on Northwest Evangeline Thruway, a company spokeswoman said Wednesday morning.
The retail giant will close the store March 29 and will close the pharmacy March 15, spokeswoman Anne Hatfield said. The store employs 300 associates, the majority of which are full time.
The decision to close the store is based on several factors, she said, including store performance.
“The decision to close is a tough decision,” Hatfield said. “It’s a very hard decision. It comes after a very lengthy and extensive review process. Reviewing store performance is an ongoing process.”
Hatfield couldn’t recall the last time Walmart closed a SuperCenter in Louisiana but noted the company remains committed to the state. It has 124 stores and about 36,000 associates in Louisiana.
Employees will have the option to be transferred to other Acadiana stores. Customers can switch their prescriptions to the Walmart on Pinhook Road or the one in Carencro.
