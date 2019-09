Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Acadia: 251933, Gladney, Sept. 11, Maxie, Kash Oil & Gas, S 55 D 42' 40" E 22,389.92' FROM NGS MON "IOTA:, FALLING IN SEC 35. PBHL: N 76 D 49' 07" E 1,385.86' FROM SURF LOCATION.

Caddo: 251936, Horton, Sept. 11, Caddo Pine Island, Kirby Oil, 1090' FSL & 460' FWL OF THE NE/4 OF SEC 21-T22N-R15W.

Concordia: 251934, Sharp heirs A, Sept. 11, Roseland, Ryca Energy Partners, COMMENCING @ CORNER COMMON TO SEC'S 17, 18 & 20, THENCE RUN N 90 D E 5142', THENCE S 0 D E, 1264', SEC 15-T04N-R9E.

Concordia: 251935, Sharp heirs A, Sept. 11, Roseland, Ryca Energy Partners, COMMENCING @ CORNER COMMON TO SECT'S 17, 18 & 20 THENCE RUN N 90 D E 3606', THENCE RUN S 0 D E 699', SECTION 20-T4N-R9E.

DeSoto: 251930, Nabors-Logan, Sept. 9, Pleasant Hill, Nabors-Johnson Production Co., 550' EAST & 1000' NORTH FROM THE SW CORNER, NE/4 OF SEC 17-T10N-R12W.

DeSoto: 251931, HA RA SU66; A Loftus 27&34 HC, Bethany Longstreet, Goodrich Petroleum, 1514' FSL & 898' FEL OF SEC 27. PBHL: 230' FSL & 427' FEL OF SEC 34. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #251134-EXPIRED).

Sabine: 251929, Olympia Minerals, Sept. 9, Pendleton-Many, Roxanna Acadia, 1841' FSL & 1254' FWL OF SEC 20. PBHL: 2369' FSL & 529' FEL OF SEC 29.

Vernon: 251932, AUS C RA SUU; Crosby 10, Sept. 10, Sugartown, Prime Rock Resources, 984' FSL & 291' OF SEC 10. PBHL: 1047' FNL & 226' FWL OF SEC 23, ALLEN PARISH.

Weekly well info by parish