The owner of the Andy’s Frozen Custard that opened earlier this year has bought property in Youngsville for a second location.

South Louisiana Property Group, led by co-owner Wyatt Adams, bought the one-acre piece of property at 208 Brookdale Blvd. at the corner of Brookdale and Stonehurst Drive, from WK Holdings, land records show.

Adams opened the location at 2301 Kaliste Saloom Road after buying nearly 3 acres last year, taking up about half and selling the other half to a car wash business. The company also has locations in Baton Rouge, Bossier City and Longview, Texas, along with two Flying Burger and Seafood restaurants.