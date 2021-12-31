An overwhelming majority of respondents to this month’s Lafayette Power Poll had this to say: Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet should resign.

The judge resigned Friday morning.

The 10th poll, conducted Monday-Thursday, had 82% of respondents indicating Odinet should step down from the bench after a video surfaced that was filmed outside her home in which she used the N-word. The video attracted national attention and drew more than 100 complaints to the state’s judiciary commission.

Odinet’s attorney released a statement Friday morning that she is “sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness.”

In the poll, about 16% said her actions did not warrant stepping down from her job but she had to address the issue. The remaining respondents listed it as a non-issue.

The state supreme court earlier temporarily disqualified Odinet from the bench and appointed retired Opelousas City Court Judge Vanessa Harris as judge pro tempore through Feb. 28.

The Power Poll is not a scientific poll. The Power Poll surveys important, significant, influential people in Lafayette and other cities to glean what the thought leaders in those markets are thinking. It is non-partisan and asks questions of a local nature. In so doing, it strives to build consensus and shape constructive discussions.

In this Power Poll, the 10th in Lafayette, a poll was sent to 178 members via email and 76 responded, a response rate of 42.7%.