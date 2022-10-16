2 Lafayette web development firms to join forces
Comit Developers is joining forces with Bizzuka to create one of the largest web development companies in Louisiana.
Comit will acquire Bizzuka’s ongoing web hosting, development, maintenance and security teams.
The two Lafayette companies have a 20-year history in web design, digital marketing and customer service, and Comit co-founder Spencer Hoyt and partner Jared Allardyce worked with Bizzuka CEO John Munsell.
Bizzuka has been gradually shifting its focus toward digital marketing coaching and consulting, helping businesses build internal and external marketing teams.
“This partnership helps us accelerate our efforts in that direction,” Munsell said. “I would never have considered this move had I not had complete confidence that our web clients would continue to receive great service and support. I know the guys at Comit, and I’m positive they’re the perfect partner for us moving forward.”
Comit started as a small SEO provider and has grown into a development company that combines web design and development with reporting, copywriting and web accessibility.
Seafood restaurant to open in abandoned Shoney's
A long-abandoned building in north Lafayette will be the site of a seafood restaurant.
Boogaloo’s Seafood Kitchen announced on Facebook on Tuesday it will open in the soon-to-be-renovated space at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway. The building once held a Shoney’s.
Work has been ongoing at the building for weeks.
The current owner, listed as Lapri LLC, was cited for failure to pay property taxes in recent years, and in September, Lafayette Consolidated Government placed an $8,435 lien on the property for failure to remove an unsafe sign, court records show.
Kansas group acquires Lafayette dental clinic
A Lafayette dental practice was acquired by a national company.
Mission Dental, which specializes in mobile care in nursing facilities, was acquired by Kansas-based Aria Care Partners. Aria Care provides dental, vision and hearing services to seniors.
"Aria Care Partners understands the unique needs of communities and their patients and the importance of quality care and outcomes," Aria CEO John Griscavage said. "We are focused on meeting market demand and continuing to provide best-in-class services to skilled nursing facilities and their residents."
Best Stop Cajun Market to open in Broussard
A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook.
The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what would be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business.
Plans for a franchised location in Carencro, next to Prejean’s Restaurant, were announced in November. Owners have yet to break ground on the site.
Best Stop Cajun Market specializes in boudin, cracklins, fried boudin balls and other Cajun items.