Many residents in Acadiana grew up hearing the poem of "Evangeline: A Tale of Acadie." It is, at its heart, the cultural root of the history of the Acadians and Acadiana.
Jillian Godshall hopes the bring the story of the Nova Scotian exile of lovers Evangeline Bellefontaine and Gabriel Lejeune, separated on their wedding day during the exile but later reunited side-by-side in their nameless graves, to the silver screen with her documentary, "Evangeline."
Godshall is one of nine recipients of the Acadiana Center for the Arts ArtSpark grant. The grant program, created by ACA and Lafayette Economic Development Authority, to promote and financially support local artists with short-term projects in Acadiana.
Recipients will receive grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 out of the program's total $27,500 for projects that to be done before Dec. 1.
Godshall, who moved to Lafayette from Austin, Texas, recalled seeing the Evangeline name everywhere and started digging into the history. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s story became something close to her heart because, while she’s not Cajun, her family fled their home country as refugees.
“My family were Jewish refugees during World War II,” Godshall said. “My grandfather had to flee Vienna. I think many of us have stories of immigrants and refugees in our family history. The Evangeline story really resonated with me because of my family history.”
The film will be a mix of animation and documentary-style content, she said. She is now searching for a local animator to help with the film. Its score will be composed by The Revelers, an Acadiana-based Cajun/zydeco band that was nominated for a Grammy in 2016.
Working with members of the local community is the only way Godshall feels she can do the Cajun classic justice, she said.
“The Evangeline project would not be possible with the local contributors,” she said. “Not having Cajun heritage, I could not honor the story and the history it represents without celebrating those who do.”
The film was a slow-moving process at the beginning because of limited access to funds, she said. Yet when she heard about the ArtSpark program, she believed it would be a great way to get momentum back into the project.
ArtSpark, she noted, benefits local culture.
“We started [Evangeline] a number of years ago and with COVID and life, it’s been on the backburner,” she said. “ArtSpark seemed like the right fit. It’s difficult to raise funds elsewhere, because they don’t understand the significance of the story.”
Godshall has worked in documentary films for 15 years, and some of her other films have been shown at South by Southwest and on the Public Broadcasting Station, Time.com and other film festivals. She was co-director for the film, “The Day They Took My Father,” a short documentary about a high school aged student fighting to free her father from an immigrant detention facility.
She hopes to finish the Evangeline film by December and hopes local film festivals pick it up and for it to air on Louisiana Public Broadcasting channels. She also plans on covering other parts of Louisiana folklore if the film is received positively.
Godshall has previously worked with musicians to bring the story of the Rougarou to life and, in an unexpecting twist, visits the moon.
“I like folktales and I just love how [Evangeline] has become this patron saint of the community,” Godshall said.
Other artists that obtained the ArtSpark grant:
- Kelli Jones. creator of the monthly online zine- The Coop, which features stories involving local musicians, chefs and other stories that promote Acadiana culture.
- Marla Kristicevich. creator of Meander Mindset: Teche, which documents the winding path of the Bayou Teche through the medium of photography as well as explores the art instillations of Lady Lucinda.
- Philip Gould, photographing the landscapes of Louisiana via a drone, while bringing attention to Louisiana coastal erosion.
- Suzanne E. Wiltz, a poetry performance that covers her family legend of a child sold into slavery known as Zebulon and an imagining of her reactions to modern-day monuments in Franklin.
- Kelli Foret Richard, creator of the project, Drawn to Grow, which explains the ecological disaster of desertification while showing drawings of foods that could be grown at home.
- Paul Schexnayder, creator of "Kathleen Babineaux Blanco – A Woman of Firsts," a children’s book that covers the life of the only female governor in Louisiana history.
- Michelle Colón, the creator of the music video, Llorando En La Disco, which deals with an outsider trying to find their place in the world from inside a cowboy-themed bar.
- Carey Hamburg, creator of a 25-foot diameter art installation that shows the life forms that exist within a drop of water.