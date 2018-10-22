State economic development officials have certified a 45-acre site along Interstate 49 in Opelousas in a move that will help attract businesses and industry to the area, officials announced Friday.
St. Landry Economic Development and One Acadiana announced the certification under the Louisiana Economic Development Certified Sites program. A certified site is a development-ready industrial site that has completed the review process by both Louisiana Economic Development and an independent third-party engineering firm.
The new certified site, called the Blue Andrus site, is on the south side of Opelousas along the I-49 frontage road south of the Judson Walsh exit.
A certifications means a site has been assessed for compliance with zoning restrictions, title work, environmental studies, soil analysis and surveys. It's the 11th certified site in Acadiana and the first in St. Landry Parish.
"Having an inventory of certified sites helps tremendously when we are communicating to decision-makers that south Louisiana is a great place to start, relocate or expand their business," said Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana. "As we continue to work together as a region and certify sites, we're ensuring that our region is on site selectors' radars when they are evaluating locations for development."
The property is in a prime location for development, according to St. Landry Economic Development Executive Director Bill Rodier. His agency is working with its partners to bring new companies to the site.
"It is in a visible and accessible location with very proactive support from local and area leaders," Rodier said. "SLED looks forward to the continued partnership with the talented team at Louisiana Economic Development, One Acadiana and Entergy to bring some great companies onto this shovel-ready property in the near future."