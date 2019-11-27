The St. Landry Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its redesigned office at noon Jan. 3 as it closes its 100th year of existence.
Upgrades to the chamber's building at 109 W. Vine St. in Opelousas are result of the increase in member engagement and successful programming, president and CEO Raquella Manuel said. That growth has allowed the chamber to reinvest into the services it provides.
In 2019 the organization was named Chamber of the Year award, won multiple honors from the offices of the Gov. John Bel Edwards and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and increased its staff. It also completed a facelift to the downtown office.
"We feel this is the perfect way to end an incredible year as an organization and begin a new chapter for the next 100 years,” Manuel said. “In a way, this has been the longest-running project of the year as we have slowly made improvements and updates since last January and have finished the biggest pieces in the last month.”
The celebration will feature meet and greets, tours of the office, door prizes, refreshments and a sneak peek of an new chamber publication.