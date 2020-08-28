New commercial
Other: 3605 Johnston St., Lafayette; Cajun Clean Carwash, owner; Barras Architects, applicant: Annie Maria LLC, contractor; $1,400,000.
Commercial additions/alterations
HOSPITAL: 4212 W. Congress St., 3600, Lafayette; LGOH MOB, owner; description, renovation; Lee Green, applicant; J B Mouton Inc., contractor; $117,414.
HOSPITAL: 4212 W. Congress St., 2400 B, Lafayette; LGOH MOB, owner; description, renovation; Lee Green, applicant; J B Mouton Inc., contractor; $180,772.
HOSPITAL: 4212 W. Congress St., 3620, Lafayette: LGOH MOB, owner; Lee Green, applicant; J B Mouton Inc., contractor; $88,711.
GENERAL RETAIL: 411 Rena Drive, Lafayette; Stacey Hebert/Jewelie's Boutique, owner and applicant; description, removing wall and adding four dressing rooms; self, contractor; $10,000.
SCHOOL LIBRARY: 805 Teurlings Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Public School System, owner; Garden City Construction Co., applicant and contractor; $1,025,000.
OTHER: 331 Doucet Road, Lafayette; Pediatrust, owner; description, day care; Bryan Boudreaux & Associates, applicant; Mourain Construction LLC, contractor; $168,000.
New houses
106 Wilmington St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
1801 Blanchet Drive, Lafayette; Hilton Johnson; $351,000.
600 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $193,500.
401 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.
200 Everett Ridge, Lafayette; Tommy Pullig LLC; $481,500.
108 Dunlieth Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $252,000.
305 Vineyard Row, Lafayette; CJS Custom Builders LLC; $310,500.
3848 Ridge Road, Rayne; Lagneaux's Construction Inc.; $202,000.
203 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $288,000.
205 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $261,000.
102 Keelingwood Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $283,500.
100 Washitta Road, Lafayette; Atkinson Creative Construction LLC; $162,000.
