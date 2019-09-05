Lafayette-based LogoJET had three products named 2019 Product of the Year in their respective categories by the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association, company officials announced this week.
LogoJet, 301 Prides Crossing, won the top awards in Digital Inks, Tabletop Flatbed and UV/Latex Flatbed under $70,000 among the more than 200 entries in 72 categories.
“When I started LogoJET more than 15 years ago, my goal was to develop a better way to print on golf balls using inkjet technology,” company CEO Susan Cox said. “Since then we have grown from one desktop model to a full line of UV, Solvent and edible ink printers and can print durably on just about anything.”
The UVx40R and UVx90R printers each were awarded along with the company’s new H2UV curable inks. The printers, Cox noted, were launched in response to customer demand for more advanced printers with more durable inks, and the ink is durable with a vivid line of ink.
Printers were judged based on research and reports generated by the Sonoco Institute at Clemson University. Entries will be displayed at the inaugural PRINTING United show next month in Dallas, and winners will Product of the Year jewels in a special ceremony.