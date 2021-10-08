Opelousas-based St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, which has expanded into Lafayette Parish in the last two years, announced its plans to create a holding company and go public next week.

The company will establish a holding company, Catalyst Bancorp Inc., and is expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on Wednesday under the ticker symbol CLST.

It will close the mutual-to-stock conversion on Tuesday and has sold its shares of common stock at $10 per share for gross offering proceeds of $52.9 million, and the community offering was oversubscribed and the bank had to cut it off.

It’s a move the bank’s board had considered for some time, said president and CEO Joe Zanco, a longtime banking executive in the Lafayette area. It follows a similar process of Acadiana-based banks that went public, including IberiaBank in 1995 and Home Bank in 2008.

“This is meant to really give us the fuel to really start investing in people and technology to put the bank in a great position to grow,” Zanco said. “And it comes at a time when the local banking scene is a bit disheveled with all the movement going on in this banking space right now. We hope our timing proves to be good as well.”

St. Landry Homestead has two offices in Opelousas and one in Eunice, Port Barre and Carencro. As of June 30 it had total assets of $238.6 million, deposit accounts of $177.9 million and equity of $50.7 million.

In June it bought the former B1 Bank location at 914 S. College Road, and that office could will open by the end of the year, Zanco said.