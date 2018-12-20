Acadian Ambulance is merging two of its hubs on Lafayette's north side into one main operations center in the old TEAM Industrial building at 207 N. University Ave.
According to operations manager Orlando Rolon, the Hopkins Street and Clifton Chenier Center locations had become too small and had issues that the new location can address. The new location will have more space and allow for quicker responses in Lafayette and Carencro with the ability to avoid being delayed by trains.
It also allows more space to grow and more visibility, he said.
"We're very excited about the location and the room we're going to have there," Rolon said. "We have I-10 to go east and west, so we can get to Evangeline Thruway and Ambassador or even Scott or Breaux Bridge. We can use the Gateway to Lafayette down University to go north or south and we won't be blocked by the train. This will let us get where we need much faster."
