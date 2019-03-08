The first Connecting Our Hispanic Community CEED forum will be held this Saturday at the LITE Center, 537 Cajundome Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The CEED forum, which stands for Connect, Engage, Empower and Develop, seeks to create a connection between area private and public institutions and the growing Hispanic community in Acadiana to help each other work together so the local community can grow, thrive and prosper.
"People should come out because it is a community that is growing so fast in the Acaidana region. We're doing this because we are seeing that there's not much engagement with organizations that offer programs to assist the community and we want this community by connecting with these institutions, they'll know what their needs are so there can be economic development for everybody," said Maria Slater, one of the organizers.
Along with ways to connect with various local organizations, there will be speakers from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the Hispanic Chambers of Commerce of Louisiana and South Louisiana Community College.
The event also includes partners such as Lafayette Economic Development Authority, the Louisiana Small Business Development Center, the Lafayette International Center and Acadian Ambulance.
Those interested in attending can register here.