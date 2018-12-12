Can't see video below? Click here.

After starting out as a weekend gig at local farmers markets and festivals three years ago, local pie maker Acadian Slice is about to hit the road.

Korey Champagne, who began making hand-made pies out of his home, is working to expand customers' options on how they can buy his products. The former paramedic for Acadian Ambulance is working with Waitr to expand delivery services and has bought a food truck that he hopes to get up and running early next year.

Champagne, with the help of his wife, Clair, and 4-year-old son, Fletcher, is now making upward of 200 pies a week at the Acadiana Food Hub -- up from between one and two dozen when his venture first began.

"I just didn't feel fulfilled with my current job at the time, and people in my family were always around food and the dream was to do something food related," Champagne said. "Then the opportunities here in Lafayette just became too enticing, things like the farmers market and Acadiana Food Hub were just too enticing and we felt the time was right and we needed to jump off that cliff.

"The initial response was great, and we kept growing and growing and here we are almost three years later."

His items include a cranberry-apple pie known as the Holy Crapple, the cranberry and satsuma-based Gimme 'Suma Dat and the white chocolate and peppermint bark "Sneaux Flake." Champagne said his most popular item is the Boudin Vert, a basil parmesan pesto hand pie stuffed with Billeaud's boudin.

"We get our boudin locally through Billeaud's," he said. "I flirted with the idea of making my own, but there's no way I would have been able to improve on what they were already doing. And it's nice that we're able to support another local business."

Champagne often delivers his products personally, but a deal with Waitr deal would allow him to focus on making more pies while expanding his business' reach in Lafayette. The food truck, he said, will take time to get it on the road, but he is also looking at other options to get more of his pies to customers.

"We're looking at a lot of different avenues," he said. "We're really trying to amp up our catering business. We're looking into a lot of different streams to bring in support and money so that eventually when it's time to finally open up a store front, then we'll have an establish business model to work from."