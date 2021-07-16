About 35 people have applied for the position of president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
The deadline to apply for the position was Wednesday, and now the agency handling the interview process, The Next Move Group of New Orleans, will take about two weeks to identify candidates as possible finalists to present to LEDA’s board, co-founder and CEO Chad Chancellor said.
Gregg Gothreaux, who has led the agency for 26 years, will retire by the end of the year. A Louisiana native, he was appointed in July 1995 after beginning his career in the 1980s as an economic developer for Gulf States Utilities in Lake Charles.
LEDA operates four business parks across Lafayette Parish, has been active in promoting the completion of Interstate 49 through Lafayette to New Orleans and has been active in attracting high tech businesses to Lafayette, including CGI and Costco.
Requirements for the job include at least eight years of “successful economic development experience in an executive leadership role,” according to the job listing. Graduation from the Economic Development Institute or the Community Development Institute or other related coursework is preferred.
The job listing places the salary at $250,000 a year plus benefits and indicates the person hired must move to Lafayette within three months of beginning the position.