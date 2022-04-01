Sombrero’s Mexican Kitchen & Cantina, which moved to a north Lafayette location nearly three years ago from Opelousas, closed its doors earlier this week.
Owners announced on Facebook that they would close the location at 3235 NW Evangeline Thruway after a combined nine years at both locations.
The restaurant group also has locations in Alexandria and Walker.
“We would like to thank all of our customers in the Lafayette, Opelousas and surrounding areas for the support over the last nine years,” the post read. “It is a tough decision to close, but we just don’t have the business to keep it going.”
Sombrero’s moved into the location that had housed another Mexican restaurant, Picante Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, which had closed only months earlier.