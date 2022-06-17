Pizza Village will open a Breaux Bridge location and have plans to open franchised locations across the Gulf South region, company officials announced Thursday.
The popular Lafayette eatery that last year marked its 50th anniversary will build a 4,500-square-foot location at the corner of Rees Street and Lakes Boulevard. It will feature a bar/patio area, drive-thru access along with an open kitchen concept similar to the Moss Street location.
Construction is expected to start at the end of the year, officials said.
The company will also offer its brand for expansion as franchised operations that could range from central Texas to the Florida panhandle. It will also open company-owned and operated stores as part of the expansion.
Founded by James “Buddy” Tarpley and Glenn Landry in 1971, Pizza Village offers thin and crispy pizza with their own seasoned tomato sauce along with other items. It has locations at 1935 Moss St. and 2340 Kaliste Saloom Road.