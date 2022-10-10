When Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber took office at 2016, the downtown jail that was designed to hold about 300 was actually holding 900 people, many of which were sleeping in unsecured common areas.
The overcrowding led to health issues and staff morale was low, and he implemented changes to remedy the situation. Now, the mail holds about 600 with an annex that can hold about 150, Garber said while speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast recently.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Now, with discussion of a new jail facility to be built, possibly as a public-private partnership, Garber noted it’s up the parish leaders and residents to decide if, when and where it would happen.
“The decision is to be made by the executive branch as to what they want,” he said. “If larger jails were the solution, Louisiana would be the safest piece of real estate on search. Large jails don’t seem to affect crime rates.”
Adequate funding is available to build a new facility with the existing tax millage, he said, but there is not enough to increase staffing for it.
Garber also talked about the Violent Offender Task Force, which began in January until the end of September, with the stop violence before it occurs. Garber noted that “cracking down” on an entire community when you are trying to stem crime is a disparate way to treat the population you are trying to serve and protect.
“Ninety-eight percent of the violence is caused by a very few involved in the drug trade/quasi-gang activity where people are beefing with each other,” he said. “So much damage has been mitigated, but you can’t measure what you prevent.”