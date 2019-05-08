Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will speak in Lafayette on Thursday as Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission recognizes National Travel and Tourism Week.

Nungesser will speak during on noon at the Warehouse 535, 535 Garfield St., during Lafayette Travel's membership luncheon. The agency has several events this week, including a Familiarization Tour of Lafayette Parish for local hospitality partners and travel counselors on Tuesday.

The tourism industry employs more than 22,000 locally and brings roughly $500 million from domestic travelers only to Lafayette Parish annually, tourism officials said.

“The cultural economy is now the No. 2 economic driver in our community, and National Tourism Week is always a great opportunity to talk about the importance of tourism to our local economy and the thousands of people who are employed because of the industry,” said Ben Berthelot, president and ceo of Lafayette Travel. “It’s also a great time to thank all of our partners in tourism across the region. It’s because of these great partners that Lafayette Parish has the highest satisfaction rate among visitors of all areas of the state.”