Interior alteration
RETAIL: 1409 Verot School Road, applicant, Trahan Architecture & Planning; contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction, $75,000.
HOSPITAL: 155 Hospital Drive, applicant, Mark Stielper; contractor, J.B. Mouton Inc.; $372,000.
SALON/SPA: 1409 Verot School Road, applicant, Trahan Architecture & Planning; contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction, $75,000.
OFFICE: 4021 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, applicant, Ziler Architects; contractor, R.S. Bernard & Associates; $113,000.
TOWER: 102 Board Road, Unit A-1, applicant, Houston Permit Services; contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $0.
TOWER: 1923 Verot School Road, applicant, Houston Permit Services; contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $0.
TOWER: 1443 SE Evangeline Thruway, applicant, Houston Permit Services; contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $0.
TOWER: 707 Robley Drive, Unit A-1, applicant, Houston Permit Services; contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $0.
RETAIL: 207 Guilbeau Road, applicant, Acadiana Restaurant Supply; contractor, business owner; $1,000.
OFFICE: 3619 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite A, applicant and contractor, Project Builders; $85,000.
RETAIL: 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 102, applicant and contractor, Weekes Construction; $524,589.
MEDICAL: 109 St. Nazaire Road, Suite B, Broussard, applicant, Lourdes Primary Care; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $205,000.
New construction
STORAGE: 200 Alcide Dominique Drive, description, Life Storage; applicant, Basin LLC; contractor, Rosehill Construction; $8,387,263.
Commercial demolition
None filed
New residential
101 Pascalet Place: AM Design, $239,760.
619 Whitemore Road, Scott: Krewe Construction & Development, $415,440.
701 Ember Grove Crossing: Krewe Construction & Development, $429,930.
237 Touchet Road: DM Construction, $205,920.
308 Manor House Lane: Raybuilt Quality Homes, $247,230.
201 Lemongrass Lane: McLain Homes, $291,780.
601 Ti'Frere Road, Carencro: homeowner, $282,780.
514 Rue Novembre, Scott: homeowner, $440,190.
101 Barkhill Drive: Marcus Wilder Inc., $284,310.
103 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $192,060.
105 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $192,460.
107 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $205,020.
109 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $228,870.
215 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $190,800.
106 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $230,850.
108 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $279,360.
110 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $221,310.
112 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $199,080.
114 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $225,630.
120 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $240,300.
121 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $225,630.
119 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $283,770.
117 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $199,080.
115 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $216,990.
113 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $279,360.
111 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $250,560.
109 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $230,850.
100 Rutherford Cour: DeLeon Construction, $436,140.
107 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $279,360.
105 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $221,310.
301 Manor House Lane: Manuel Builders, $210,330.
407 Adelaide Drive: Manuel Builders, $226,980.