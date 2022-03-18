ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Interior alteration

RETAIL: 1409 Verot School Road, applicant, Trahan Architecture & Planning; contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction, $75,000.

HOSPITAL: 155 Hospital Drive, applicant, Mark Stielper; contractor, J.B. Mouton Inc.; $372,000.

SALON/SPA: 1409 Verot School Road, applicant, Trahan Architecture & Planning; contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction, $75,000.

OFFICE: 4021 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, applicant, Ziler Architects; contractor, R.S. Bernard & Associates; $113,000.

TOWER: 102 Board Road, Unit A-1, applicant, Houston Permit Services; contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $0.

TOWER: 1923 Verot School Road, applicant, Houston Permit Services; contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $0.

TOWER: 1443 SE Evangeline Thruway, applicant, Houston Permit Services; contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $0.

TOWER: 707 Robley Drive, Unit A-1, applicant, Houston Permit Services; contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $0.

RETAIL: 207 Guilbeau Road, applicant, Acadiana Restaurant Supply; contractor, business owner; $1,000.

OFFICE: 3619 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite A, applicant and contractor, Project Builders; $85,000.

RETAIL: 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 102, applicant and contractor, Weekes Construction; $524,589.

MEDICAL: 109 St. Nazaire Road, Suite B, Broussard, applicant, Lourdes Primary Care; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $205,000.

New construction

STORAGE: 200 Alcide Dominique Drive, description, Life Storage; applicant, Basin LLC; contractor, Rosehill Construction; $8,387,263.

Commercial demolition

None filed

New residential

101 Pascalet Place: AM Design, $239,760.

619 Whitemore Road, Scott: Krewe Construction & Development, $415,440.

701 Ember Grove Crossing: Krewe Construction & Development, $429,930.

237 Touchet Road: DM Construction, $205,920.

308 Manor House Lane: Raybuilt Quality Homes, $247,230.

201 Lemongrass Lane: McLain Homes, $291,780.

601 Ti'Frere Road, Carencro: homeowner, $282,780.

514 Rue Novembre, Scott: homeowner, $440,190.

101 Barkhill Drive: Marcus Wilder Inc., $284,310.

103 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $192,060.

105 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $192,460.

107 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $205,020.

109 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $228,870.

215 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $190,800.

106 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $230,850.

108 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $279,360.

110 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $221,310.

112 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $199,080.

114 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $225,630.

120 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $240,300.

121 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $225,630.

119 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $283,770.

117 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $199,080.

115 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $216,990.

113 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $279,360.

111 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $250,560.

109 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $230,850.

100 Rutherford Cour: DeLeon Construction, $436,140.

107 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $279,360.

105 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $221,310.

301 Manor House Lane: Manuel Builders, $210,330.

407 Adelaide Drive: Manuel Builders, $226,980.