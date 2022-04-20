Avoyelles Parish-based 2 Sisters’ Salsa has reached a deal with supermarket giant Kroger to be on shelves of the 600 stores it owns throughout the U.S.
The two companies announced a distribution partnership on Wednesday, said 2 Sisters’ Salsa president Denise Ramon. It is already on shelves of several supermarkets across the country, including Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Brookshire Brothers, Albertsons and Rouses Markets.
Kroger is the nation’s largest grocery chain and recently launched e-commerce site Kroger.com and vitacost.com.
“We're thrilled to be partnering with Kroger and honored by their validation of our quality product and data-driven approach to growing the brand," said Denise Ramon, president of 2 Sisters’ Salsa\. "But more importantly, this partnership means 2 Sisters’ Salsa is more accessible to more people. The key for us is to meet people where they are -- and for a lot of people, that's at a grocery store."
2 Sisters’ Salsa is made in Plaucheville with all fresh produce, no sugar added and gluten-free products that brings all the flavor with no additives or preservatives.