A Mississippi development company has bought a building next to the Acadiana Mall and will open a My Salon Suite.
The Sunray Companies bought the building at 103 Acadiana Mall Circle most recently housed a Christian bookstore and will begin construction next month to convert it to the salon, which will lease space to budding beauty entrepreneurs, company officials announced.
Tenants have access to free utilities and security while being able to customize their own space.
My Salon Suite has three franchised locations in Louisiana and more than 200 in the United States and Canada. The Sunray Companies, which specializes in hospitality, real estate and retail development, operates two locations in Mississippi.