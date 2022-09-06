Stuller will hold a Makers’ Market on Saturday featuring products from the company’s associates.
The Lafayette-based jewelry manufacturer, 302 Rue Louis XIV, will host the event on its front lawn at 9 a.m.-noon and will have over 40 booths, local food trucks and a jam session with musicians from Stuller, company officials announced.
“This is a great opportunity for not only Stuller associates, but the community to come together and support the passions of our very own people here at Stuller,” says Kiri Domengeaux, employee experience manager. “We will have associates’ businesses that include food and beverage, custom gifts, clothing, woodworking, art, and much more. We are all about creating community at Stuller, and I think this event is a perfect example of that.”
One of the largest private employers in Lafayette, Stuller is the largest fine jewelry manufacturer in North American. Its core product categories include bridal jewelry, wedding bands, fine jewelry, mountings, diamonds, gemstones, findings, metals, tools, packaging, and digital solutions.