A team and student from The University of Louisiana at Lafayette took top honors at the school's Moody College of Business' ninth annual Sales Competition on Friday.

Marketing major Christopher Reggie won first place, and UL university sales team also won first in the competition held in the college's Northwestern Mutual Sales and Research Lab. Marketing major Austin Wade won third place.

Students were given a sales scenario and had to present themselves and a software product to representatives from local companies who posed as potential customers. The students had to listen to the customer’s needs, address questions, overcome objections and complete the sale within 20 minutes.

More than 45 local sales professionals were judges for over two dozen sales technique factors including effective communication and use of visual aids. Presentations were watched by judges and the general audience via live video feed.

“Hosting the annual sales competition provides a valuable opportunity for students to showcase their talents,” said Brent Baker, assistant professor of marketing and coordinator of the Northwestern Mutual Sales and Research Lab. “Professional selling programs at the collegiate level are a community, and we look forward to continued collaboration with other universities.”

Students LSU, Nicholls State and Southeastern Louisiana also participated. LSU marketing major Lauren Olivier won second place.