Ville Platte has strengths that could bring industry and tourism to what was once listed as the second-poorest town in America, a group of University of Louisiana at Lafayette students said.

Speaking Wednesday at an end-of-semester presentation, students spoke about the potential for growth in Ville Platte along with the issues residents there face. Students in Geoff Stewart's MBA class identified focal points for their project as reviving downtown, luring industrial developments back to Evangeline Parish and promoting tourism in order to revive the economy.

It’s the early part of a multi-semester project, Stewart said, as students lend a hand to a city in which 40 percent of the population lives in poverty and the median household income is only $18,000.

The area already has an industrial park that is also certified site, a low cost of living and numerous tax incentives.

"One of the main strengths Ville Platte has to offer is the certified site,” said MBA student Ben Como. “Almost 55 percent of companies find a shovel-ready site very important for site selection. The industries that are already there like Ville Platte Ironworks, Cameron, Cabot — they all complement each other. So finding and attracting industries that complement each other is a strength that can be capitalized on."

Yet it’s the competition for those sites, the lack of broadband and technological infrastructure and the external perception of the area and the state's stagnant economies that are constraints.

Students suggested leveraging South Louisiana Community College's Coriel Campus, 1124 Vocational Drive, in Ville Platte and nearby LSU-Alexandria and LSU-Eunice to help with workforce training along with existing manufacturers.

Tourism, students noted, has potential with the open real estate, local culture and the Evangeline Parish Chamber of Commerce, but any success would be hindered by the abandoned buildings, poor economy, lack of aesthetic appeal, low education levels and aging population.

A Main Street Park would help bring people, especially young families of tourists, downtown for outdoor and cultural events. Festivals or farmer's markets would then help the businesses and the overall economy.

Students and faculty held three town hall meetings in Ville Platte for the project.

"This is just the beginning of a multi-semester project,” said Stewart, an endowed chair in regional business development at UL. “This is special because it's the first class that's worked with Evangeline Parish and with Ville Platte. So next semester we're going to take their work and build on top of it, and it's only going to get better from here."

Renee Brown, executive director of the Evangeline Parish Chamber of Commerce, said the presentation of the class' findings were "enlightening, optimistic and filled with goals that are reachable." She said that many of the people she has discussed the findings with are "very excited and ready to get started."

"It gave us a lot of hope and reminded us of the potential we have,” she said.