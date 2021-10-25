Girl scout cookie sales will begin early next year with a new cookie that is a mix of brownie, caramel and sea salt.
Rachel Broussard and Keesha Buteau with the Girl Scouts of Louisiana-Pines to the Gulf spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the upcoming cookie season and the role the organization has played in developing young girls in Acadiana.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The organization serves girls in the 42 parishes west of the Mississippi River. Participants can be from kindergartners to high school seniors. Its members are all female and focus solely on girls and its activities are only participated in by girls.
The organization stands firm that single-sex programming is beneficial to young girls who are fighting to find their way in the world. The goal of the Scouts is to help the girls grow as they learn positive values, to take their skills into their communities, and make a positive difference.
Said Broussard: “That is at the core of who we are as Girls Scouts — to make lasting and respectful connections and to go out and solve problems in our communities.”
All participants learn to manage their own cookies sales. Although the cookie sales are held each February/March, the girls start setting their goals in November, Broussard said, and decide how to market her product, learn to be graceful when rejected and how to navigate money management and people skills
“They are known as Cookie CEOs,” Broussard said.