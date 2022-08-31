The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s critical participation in development of a COVID-19 vaccine in 2020-2021 was a point of pride for campus leadership and researchers at the New Iberia Research Center.
More might have been done, though – and more quickly – given the right facilities.
That’s why formal announcement of plans to fund and expand improved NIRC lab facilities and construct the Iberia BioInnovation Accelerator in Iberia Parish drew a packed meeting room Tuesday night. State and local officials celebrated an investment of some $47 million to build a Level 3 biosafety lab and develop facilities to take a drug through research, testing and manufacturing — all accomplished within close proximity in Iberia Parish.
Construction may take two years.
“A new biopharmaceutical sector in south Louisiana is not just good for the local economy,” said E. Joseph Savoie, president of UL Lafayette. “It’s good for humanity in every corner of the world.”
Two facilities would be developed — a Level 3 biosafety lab at NIRC, which operates now in a Level 2 lab — and a BioInnovation Accelerator in nearby Progress Point Business Park. Those developments would create as many as 550 new jobs with $10.6 million in annual tax revenues for Iberia Parish.
The total economic output would be more than $144 million, the university said.
“The promise of what these projects can bring to our parish is something we’ve never seen,” said M. Larry Richard, Iberia Parish president, referring to the developments as “game changers” for Iberia residents.
Ramesh Kolluru, UL Lafayette’s vice president for research, innovation and economic development, said the projects were “transformational” for the university, Iberia Parish, the region and Louisiana.
UL Lafayette’s idea was introduced about a year ago to Acadiana lawmakers and area economic development leaders in the same room where Tuesday’s celebration was held. Several factors — among them imminent need, teamwork by Acadiana lawmakers who held key legislative positions and available funds — helped secure the funding and advance the project.
State Rep. Stuart Bishop of Lafayette said not all Louisiana lawmakers were fully aware of the importance of the NIRC, which came under UL Lafayette’s umbrella in the 1980s. But Acadiana’s delegation — it included several key lawmakers with ties to Iberia — knew well the importance of the facility since it is the largest non-human primate center in the U.S. and extends its influence well beyond Iberia Parish.
Senate President Page Cortez of Lafayette brought forward most of the lawmakers present who had participated during the legislative session in guaranteeing funding for UL Lafayette’s envisioned biopharmaceutical corridor.
Anna Villa, undersecretary of Louisiana Economic Development, praised the regional leaders for holding fast to traditional economic sectors in energy and agribusiness while targeting new ones in technology and life sciences. Diversification, she said, is “the key to economic competitiveness and diversification of the economy.” She encouraged continued partnerships with higher education as well as with regional economic development partners and other stakeholders.
Francois Villinger, NIRC director, said creation of a Level 3 lab will enable researchers to securely handle such things as airborne infectious agents, like COVID-19. That’s what NIRC, with a Level 2 lab, could not do during its participation in development of the Pfizer vaccine.
Instead, it had to help facilitate transfer of vaccinated animals to the Southwest National Primate Center in Texas, which has a Level 3 biosafety lab. That slowed down the process toward a safe vaccine by three months, according to NIRC and Kolluru.
The $25 million that’s allocated for a Level 3 facility includes equipment, Villinger said. The new lab will have some 18,000 square feet, including 9,000 square feet for an animal lab.
Kolluru said construction of the Level 3 lab and the manufacturing facility will be simultaneous. When complete, he said, there will be a capacity in Iberia Parish to test drugs, eliminating the need to transfer animals and materials elsewhere.
Kolluru also said NIRC is self supporting and the state investment was the first in the facility in more than three decades. UL Lafayette will own the facility and staff it, although it may partner by contract with others, including private companies. Employees, he said, would have a “high level of scientific knowledge.”
He said new facilities will enable manufacturing of drugs here.
“Our faculty will provide mentorship” to the process of bringing drugs to market quicker, he said, while NIRC will continue to provide access to primates and powerful research, as well as a Level 3 facility, enabling “the next generation in biotech research.”