Bernadette Lee, a familiar local radio personality normally heard in the morning, debuted her new afternoon talk show Monday on KPEL 96.5 FM.
UpClose with Bernadette Lee has taken over the popular afternoon time slot on NewsTalk 96.5 that, until last week, was filled by Carol Ross and her show, the Ross Report.
Ross wrote in a public Facebook post last week that her show would no longer be on KPEL. The radio station's management said Ross left on her own after something inadvertently aired in a commercial breaking during the Ross Report.
"I think there's a lot of conspiracies and things going around about it being for political reasons," said Rob Kirkpatrick, KPEL's brand manager, during an interview last week. "It was not a big dramatic reason. It was very amicable."
The name of Lee's show is borrowed from her weekend interview show. The show will feature news, interviews and in-depth discussions about some of the biggest issues in Acadiana and across the nation, according to a news release from KPEL.
UpClose airs from 2 to 4 p.m. on weekdays on the TownSquare Media station.
"This is the perfect time in our history to have an insightful and informed conversation on the air in Acadiana," Kirkpatrick said in a prepared statement. "Bernie has played host to those conversations every morning since starting at KPEL in 1994 and will no doubt continue her long tradition of asking the questions that matter. We are lucky to have her at KPEL, and we're happy she's taking on this expanded role with the station."
Lee is well-known in the Acadiana broadcasting community, having talked to major newsmakers in the area in her 26 years at KPEL. She is the recipient of several honors and awards from groups including the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters and the Associated Press. She currently co-hosts Acadiana's Morning News alongside Kirkpatrick. She will continue as a contributor to that show.
You can listen to UpClose live from 2 to 4 p.m. on weekdays, online or on the KPEL News app.