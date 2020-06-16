Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
East Baton Rouge: 252353, LSU Board of Supervisors, June 11, University, Mack Energy Co., N 55 D 26' 57" W 16,621.57' FROM USC&GS MON. "BURTVILLE 1929", SEC 67. PBHL: S 07 D 09' 03" W 1,295.98' FROM THE SURF LOC, SEC 67. REPERMIT OF SERIAL #252149-EXPIRED.
Iberia: 252350, SL 293 Lake Fausse Pointe A, June 9, Fausse Pointe, BCF Resources, N 67 D 42' 36" W 3,671.28' FROM NGS MON. "FAUSSE POINTE", T11S-R8E. PBHL: N 54 D 25' 11" W 2,543.66' FR/SL LOC, T11S-R8E.
St. Charles: 252351, Delta Sec Co. Inc., June 9, Bayou Couba, American Natural Energy Corp., S 52 D 17' 08" E 29,484.83' FROM USC&GS MON. "BOUTTE". PBHL: N 45 D 00' 00" E 1,414.22' FROM SL, SECS 13 & 18-15S-R21E & SEC 18-T15S-R22E.
St. Charles: 252352, Delta Sec Co. Inc., June 9, Bayou Couba, American Natural Energy Corp., S 52 D 17' 8" E 29,484.83' FROM USC&GS MON. "BOUTTE". PBHL: N 45 D 00' 00" E 1,414.22' FROM SL, SECS 13 & 18-T15S-R21E & SEC 18-T15S-R22E.
Weekly well info by parish..
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|221
|221
|Evangeline
|0
|120
|120
|Iberia
|2
|68
|70
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|59
|61
|Lafayette
|0
|21
|21
|St. Landry
|1
|76
|77
|St. Martin
|2
|66
|68
|St. Mary
|1
|168
|169
|Vermilion
|7
|120
|127
Acadiana Business Today: Court's ruling will help stop discrimination that continues in Lafayette, statewide, advocates say; LessPay Motel demolition to begin Wednesday
Court's ruling will help stop job discrimination that continues in Lafayette, statewide, advocates say
Monday’s Supreme Court ruling will help end discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in the workplace in Lafayette and st…
The building that once housed the LessPay Motel on University Avenue at Cameron Street in Lafayette will no longer exist by the end of the week.
An investment firm won a bankruptcy auction for Borden Dairy Co., the company with a Lafayette plant that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earl…
Lafayette-based IberiaBank and First Horizon Bank got regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve System’s board of governors.
Bernadette Lee, a familiar local radio personality normally heard in the morning, debuted her new afternoon talk show Monday on KPEL 96.5 FM.
