Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

East Baton Rouge: 252353, LSU Board of Supervisors, June 11, University, Mack Energy Co., N 55 D 26' 57" W 16,621.57' FROM USC&GS MON. "BURTVILLE 1929", SEC 67. PBHL: S 07 D 09' 03" W 1,295.98' FROM THE SURF LOC, SEC 67. REPERMIT OF SERIAL #252149-EXPIRED.

Iberia: 252350, SL 293 Lake Fausse Pointe A, June 9, Fausse Pointe, BCF Resources, N 67 D 42' 36" W 3,671.28' FROM NGS MON. "FAUSSE POINTE", T11S-R8E. PBHL: N 54 D 25' 11" W 2,543.66' FR/SL LOC, T11S-R8E.

St. Charles: 252351, Delta Sec Co. Inc., June 9, Bayou Couba, American Natural Energy Corp., S 52 D 17' 08" E 29,484.83' FROM USC&GS MON. "BOUTTE". PBHL: N 45 D 00' 00" E 1,414.22' FROM SL, SECS 13 & 18-15S-R21E & SEC 18-T15S-R22E.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

St. Charles: 252352, Delta Sec Co. Inc., June 9, Bayou Couba, American Natural Energy Corp., S 52 D 17' 8" E 29,484.83' FROM USC&GS MON. "BOUTTE". PBHL: N 45 D 00' 00" E 1,414.22' FROM SL, SECS 13 & 18-T15S-R21E & SEC 18-T15S-R22E.

Weekly well info by parish..