Louisiana Economic Development announced Thursday that two economic development projects, which would represent an investment of more than $660 million and create 200 direct jobs, are being considered for Bossier Parish.
Bia Energy Operating Company is evaluating a $550 million blue methanol production plant at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. If the plant becomes operational, the company would create 75 jobs, with an average annual salary of $80,000, plus benefits. LED estimates the project would result in 390 indirect jobs. Nearly 350 construction jobs would be created at peak construction for the project.
The company is expected to make a final decision by March, with construction expected to last approximately two years.
The Teal Jones Group is looking at building a $110.5 million southern yellow pine lumber plant in Plain Dealing. The sawmill would create 125 direct jobs, with average annual salaries of $47,000, plus benefits. LED estimates the project would also support at least 369 indirect jobs. Up to 120 construction jobs would be created at the height of construction.
Teal Jones is a 70-year-old, family-owned company based in British Columbia, Canada. The company is the largest privately held forest products company operating on the western coast of Canada and operates four U.S. southern yellow pine mills, including one in Liberty, Mississippi.