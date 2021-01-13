The Acadiana Advocate will hold a virtual economic outlook summit at 9 a.m. today, looking at the Lafayette-area economy for 2021.
The summit kicks off a series of Advocate summits over the next two weeks that also will explore the economic outlook in the Baton Rouge area, New Orleans area and statewide.
Tapping insights from business and community leaders, the events will focus on the anticipated pace of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with a view toward any obstacles and emerging bright spots for each market and the state.
Acadiana Outlook 2021 is being sponsored by Entergy, Ochsner Lafayette General and Acadian Ambulance Service.
Watch the live broadcast below, beginning at 9 a.m. Can't see the video? Click here.
The panel includes David Callecod, president and chief executive officer of Ochsner Lafayette General; Gary Wagner, professor of economics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited; Chad Ortte, partner and associate broker with Scout Real Estate Co.; Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana; and Corey Jack, owner of Jack and Associates.