The Pizzaville USA location in Lafayette has apparently closed.
It’s unknown when the local pizza restaurant shut the doors on the location at 1540 Johnston St. near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, but a sign outside the building indicates the space is available for lease.
Pizzaville USA moved into the space, which formerly housed Bisbano’s Pizza, just over two years ago after the Bisbano’s owner indicated he was interested in getting out of the business.
The building dates back to at least 1970 when Bisbano’s first opened in what was a burned out building.
Pizzaville USA has locations in Youngsville and Carencro.