IberiaBank’s merger with First Horizon in Memphis will give it a new partner and name but with a familiar Lafayette location.
The deal announced last week calls for Memphis to be the new bank’s headquarters and New Orleans to be its regional office. But Daryl Byrd, IberiaBank president and CEO who will serve as executive chairman of the combined company, said it will retain the bank's downtown Lafayette location at 200 W. Congress St. with a First Horizon sign atop the 12-story, 136,000-square-foot building after the merger becomes complete in the second quarter of 2020.
That downtown tower location houses more than 200 associates as well as tenants. In all, the company said, IberiaBank employs 342 people in Lafayette, second in Louisiana only to the 515 in New Orleans.
“We’re not leaving the building,” Byrd said on a conference call Monday with Advocate reporters.
The downtown tower houses IberiaBank’s market president, banking and sales teams, human resources, some communications team members, corporate real estate, treasury and retail support functions, the company said in response to written questions.
“We own the building,” IberiaBank spokeswoman Beth Ardoin added. “There are no plans to change that.”
Nor are there plans for the newly merged bank to lessen the commitment that IberiaBank has historically given Acadiana and Louisiana, Byrd said.
“The two companies, both of us have strong histories of community involvement,” Byrd said. “I think we will be a very active community player going forward. I wouldn’t expect a lot of change going forward.”
According to IberiaBank’s website, it contributed 15,000 community service hours, $7 million in charitable contributions and $309 million in community development lending in 2018. Byrd said Monday that First Horizon has a steep tradition of working with its community and he expects that won’t diminish after the merger.
In revealing the merger, executives announced a new foundation, Louisiana First Horizon Foundation, with $20 million dedicated to Louisiana initiatives. And, Ardoin noted, IberiaBank is already paying on a commitment of $1 million to Moncus Park in Lafayette.
The two entities merged “as equals,” they said last week, with Memphis-based First Horizon and IberiaBank, founded in Acadiana, creating “a leading regional financial services company” with some $75 billion in assets.
IberiaBank has the largest share of the market in the Lafayette metro area, according to FDIC reports, along with 17 offices. As of June 30, it had just under 33% of all deposits in the area, three times the market share of Chase Bank, which was second-highest.
Iberia shareholders will get First Horizon stock.
Brian Bolton, finance professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said last week the two companies are well-versed in mergers and acquisitions; both have been through several. Two years ago First Horizon — then known as First Tennessee Bank — acquired North Carolina-based Capital Bank Financial Corp., which helped spread its footprint across much of the Southeast.
IberiaBank, Byrd noted Monday, is one of the most “acquisitive” banks in the region. He said the new merger will be implemented in about the same timeframe as the First Horizon and Capital Bank merger in 2017.
IberiaBank has locations in 10 states. First Horizon has no branches in Louisiana, so there will likely be no duplication at the branch level; Byrd confirmed that Monday. If there is regional overlap, it will likely be shown in the Memphis area and in the Florida Keys. That's good news for those who work at Lafayette's branch banks, who should retain their jobs.
The companies expect to close the deal in spring 2020. It will likely cost some $440 million to combine the banks; perhaps $170 million will be saved by combining operations. Savings are expected by staffing efficiencies.
“At the management level, executives and board members, things will be smooth and professional,” Bolton said of the merger. "They know what they are doing. Ten years ago, both banks were healthier than average and they have acquired smaller, struggling banks.”
This is the biggest merger the two banks have done, Bolton said.
The new bank’s leadership team reflects a merger of at least near equals: The board of directors will include nine members from First Horizon, eight from IberiaBank. Byrd will be executive chairman of the board, D. Bryan Jordan of First Horizon will serve as CEO.
Others on the leadership team will include, from First Horizon, William C. Losch III, CFO; David Popwell, president of specialty banking; Susan Springfield, chief credit officer; and Tammy LoCascio, chief human resources officer. Leaders from IberiaBank include Anthony Restel, chief operating officer; Michael Brown, president of local banking; Terry Akins, chief risk officer; and Beth Ardoin, chief communications officer. Jerry Vascocu will continue to be Acadiana market president.
Bolton said all the new company’s sites will bear the First Horizon name. That new name, he said, may take some time for Acadiana people to embrace. But the merger might also mean new, attractive financial products for customers, which would help make the changes palatable to local people.
First Horizon has garnered positive reviews within the banking industry. Trade publication American Banker in 2017 ranked it among the 10 most reputable U.S. banks, prior its mergers first with Capital Bank and now with IberiaBank.
Fortune Magazine this year ranked First Horizon as a “Top Workplace” — No. 20 among large companies in the Top 60 workplaces in finance and insurance. The National Association for Female Executives rated First Horizon a top company for executive women and Forbes, Working Mother and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption all lauded First Horizon for workplace practices.
Fortune Magazine also reported that First Horizon in 2018 had increased its minimum pay for employees to $15, above the industry standard.
Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana, said it is too early in the merger process for outsiders to speculate about what might happen. He said One Acadiana is following IberiaBank’s lead in weighing the merger’s effects. He said local people have long relationships with the bank and there is no reason to believe that the merger will not be beneficial.
“We have a great relationship with people on the ground here,” he said. “We would do that in the case of any locally involved merger or acquisition. It’s the nature of the beast to have mergers and acquisitions. It’s been that way for years and may always be that way.”
Adam Daigle contributed to this report.