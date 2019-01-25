Lafayette-based IberiaBank Corp. posted a $129.1 million profit, or $2.32 per share, in the fourth quarter, up from the same period last year.
Core earnings per share were $1.86, an increase of 40 percent from a year ago and exceeding analyst expectations.
IberiaBank is the largest bank headquartered in Louisiana, with $30.8 billion in assets to end the period. The earnings met the company's 2020 financial metrics for the third straight quarter, as well as full-year 2018, said Daryl Byrd, president and CEO.
Iberia posted $265.99 million in revenue, missing the consensus estimate by Zacks Investment Research by 13.7 percent.