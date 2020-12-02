Mary Margaret Gil was named Outstanding Graduate as part of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s B.I. Moody College of Business Administration’s student honors for the fall semester.
Gil, an accounting major with a 3.64 GPA, was one of five honored by the college recently and was one of four finalists for the honor.
Other outstanding graduates honored were Alyssa Bird by the Department of Economics and Finance, Gabrielle Constant by the Department of Management and Tyler Batiste by the Department of Marketing. Garrett Ohlmeyer was honored as Outstanding Master’s Graduate.
Gil, who completed an internship with LHC Group, has been on the President’s List and Dean’s List, is the recipient of the TOPS Opportunity and Performance Awards, COPAS of Acadiana Endowed Accounting Scholarship and was a three-time recipient of the UL Lafayette Student Government Association Leadership Scholarship.
Gil received awards for Outstanding University Program Council Leadership member and Student Government Association College of Business Outstanding Leader. She was also the recipient of the Outstanding New Sorority Member award in 2016 and Sorority Member of the Year award in 2020.
She plans to work at a local CPA firm while preparing for the Certified Public Accountant Exam. She hopes to open her own firm one day and continue contributing to the accounting field.
Bird has been on the President’s List and Dean’s List. She is the recipient of Summer Success Tuition, TOPS Performance Award, TOPS Opportunity Award, Nick & Christian Peltier Memorial Scholarship, and the Regions Bank Scholarship. She plans to pursue a career as a financial analyst or statistician.
Constant, a management major with concentrations in human resource management and legal studies, has a 3.84 GPA and has been on the President’s List. She is the recipient of the TOPS Award and has been a member of Alpha Lambda Delta honor society, Delta Alpha Phi Society, Phi Mu, and the UL Society for Human Resource Management. She has also been involved in the Panhellenic Council, University Program Council, and Peer Mentor program.
After graduation, Constant plans to pursue a Master of Business Administration at UL Lafayette and one day be a franchise owner/operator.
Batiste, a marketing major with a minor in hospitality management, has a 3.67 GPA and has been on the President’s List and Dean’s List. He is the recipient of the University Program Council Member of the Semester award and LSU Multicultural Student Leadership Conference certificate of educational excellence. He earned the Certification in Hotel Analytics (CHIA) for 2020-2025. Batiste is a graduate of the Ragin’ Leadership Academy.
After graduation, Batiste plans to pursue his Master of Business Administration in entrepreneurship and hopes to open his own business.
Ohlmeyer is earning a Master of Business Administration and has a 3.85 GPA. Ohlmeyer is the president of the MBA Association and the MBA representative for the Graduate Student Organization and has participated in several MBA community collaboration projects. He conducts research for McIlhenny Company which is used to implement changes in their production process, analyzed sales data for Acadiana Rubber & Gasket to develop new sales strategies and completed research and made performance improvement recommendations for the Evangeline Parish School District.
He was the market intelligence intern for the Lafayette Economic Development Authority where he tracked local performance data and was involved in projects to bring new business to Lafayette Parish. He was also the graduate assistant for the UL Lafayette College of Nursing.
He is currently a data analyst at Sterling Wellness Solutions in Crowley. He plans to pursue a management role in data or information systems, explore consulting and earn a Ph.D.