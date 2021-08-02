Commercial developments along Interstate 49 are a key part of the growth in St. Landry Parish, said Bill Rodier, CEO and executive director of the St. Landry Economic Development Group.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Rodier talked about how officials there have improved the appearance of interchanges such as in grass cutting, a task formerly done by the state only four times a year, and other tasks.
St. Landry Economic Development, Acadiana Planning Commission and the municipal officials in Washington, Opelousas, Sunset, Grand Coteau, Carencro and Lafayette have joined together to create a vision for the corridor and to promote investment and economic development within the region.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Ultimately, Rodier and his fellow economic developers want to develop the corridor to maximize the resources on it, without creating an eyesore. The interchanges on the corridor can’t keep up with its increasing growth rate.
““We don’t have infrastructure resources along I-10 in Acadiana as we have along I-49, and by resources, I mean frontage roads,” Rodier said. “When I-49 was constructed, they didn’t make these interchanges like they’ve made interstates in Texas.They were made as more rural interchanges. We’ve outgrown the capacity with it.”
Rodier is a former deputy director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission and had recruitment roles with Louisiana Economic Development. He also had experience in sales, including once running a large car dealership.
Rodier began his work with the group in 2013 when the need to focus on the development of the region became a top priority in St. Landry Parish.
“As an economic developer, one of the first things that I looked at when the position became available is how many opportunities St. Landry Parish had,” Rodier said. The parish has both LSU-Eunice and South La. Community College, transportation access via the I-49 corridor (north/south) and Hwy. 190 (east/west), and a booming culture and historical background.”