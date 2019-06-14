May 2018 was the high water mark for that record-breaking year. The 565 home sales reported to the Realtor Association of Acadiana’s Multiple Listing Service and the over $114 million in dollar volume those sales represented was not only a record for that month but for any month ever.

It was a short-lived record.

This May’s home sales reported from throughout Acadiana totaled 565 homes, but the dollar volume of those sales exceeded $118 million. How significant is that?

An examination of the Acadiana monthly housing data going back to 1990 reveals that there have only been seven months where the closed dollar volume has exceeded $100 million. Two happened in June and July of 2015. Three of those occurred in 2018 (May, June and July). The remaining two months were tallied in March and May of this year.

May’s $118,128,167 is now the title holder as the biggest monthly dollar volume of sales.

Cumulatively, the 2,268 home sales reported to the MLS for January-May 2019 bests last year’s by nearly 8% while the reported dollar volume is up by just over 7%. What’s driving this year’s numbers?

It’s not home sales in Lafayette Parish. Rather, it’s our surrounding parishes.

Through May, the number of home sales reported from outside Lafayette Parish are up 19.5% over last year. Their dollar volume of home sales has risen by over 30%. On the other hand, Lafayette Parish’s reported home sales are up over last year by less than 1.5% while the dollar volume of those sales is up by less than 1%.

So far this year, 39% of all home sales reported to the MLS have been from outside Lafayette Parish. The average percentage over the past five years has been 34%. The dollar volume reported through May from outside Lafayette Parish represents 28% of the total dollar volume reported. Over the past five years that percentage averaged 24%.

Those of us who have lived in Lafayette Parish for years have experienced its explosive growth in both housing sales and values. Through May 2010, Lafayette Parish reported 990 home sales with a corresponding dollar volume of just under $184 million.

Through May 2019, 1,393 home sales have been reported totaling nearly $435 million. That’s a 41% growth in sales and 136% growth in dollar volume. The average sales price has grown from $186,700 to $223,750, a 20% increase.

Our tremendous growth has not come without cost. Higher land, development and building costs have put upward pressure on newly constructed homes, and our overall increased density of housing has strained both our transportation and drainage infrastructure. Rising values have impacted affordability.

Perhaps these factors are contributing to a loss in the allure of Lafayette being the traditional Hub City for incoming homebuyers from our neighboring parishes.

It's something worth watching.