To sleep or not to sleep? While many of us may think, or even brag, that we do exceptionally well with only four to six hours of sleep per night, the health statistics relating to this inadequate sleep pattern are alarming and prove otherwise.

Historically, as humans have evolved, we have always needed the same amount of sleep. However, modern inventions such as the blue light emanating from our electronic devices and Daylight Savings Time have affected our natural circadian rhythms and ability of our bodies to produce melatonin while reducing cortisol levels so as to induce a healthy sleep state.

Adding in stressors that our ancestors never experienced (demanding jobs, traffic woes, incessant pings from smartphones and computers) and the increasing societal pressure to get more productivity out of each and every day, has resulted in sleep being pushed to the bottom of the priority list of things that have to get done. Until recently, no one even understood that sleep was a critical factor in health and wellness.

Lafleur spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast on the importance of adequate sleep (eight hours per night) and why sleep is the #1 prescription for his clients who want to achieve optimal health. You can listen to their conversation here.