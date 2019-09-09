Real estate agents Ron and Brad Gaubert believe Lafayette is the "king of opportunities."
The father-son team who specialize in industrial and commercial properties believe the city is a ideal location for economic development and growing wealth. They spoke about that and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The Gauberts, who joined forces with Keaty Real Estate in June, but Ron operated his own realty firm, Ron Gaubert Realtors, since February 1978 and has been instrumental in developing Garber Industrial Park, retail centers, subdivisions, hospitals, shopping centers, and even sold a race track once.
In his early career, Ron was active in the oil and gas industry and provided a variety of services for independent operators who needed assistance with accounting, engineering, field operations, and regulatory compliance. He designed one of the first automated computer programs to calculate royalty payments for small independent operators, which replaced the complicated and tedious manual accounting method.
Brad earned his real estate license in 2014 and has been working with his dad for the past five years. He is a two-time Ambassador of the Year with One Acadiana.
Acadiana Business Today: PHI Inc. out of Chapter 11 protection, reduces debt by $500 million; Zuhause Bakery & Coffee to expand under new ownership
Lafayette-based helicopter transport company PHI, Inc. has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and reduced its debt by $500 million.
The new owners of a Lafayette bakery and coffee shop plan to expand the brand across Acadiana and beyond.
Nestled in the back of The Rustic Renegade, you'll find Lauree Glenn throwing tomahawk axes at The Rustic Range.
The Louisiana Economic Development department is using a computer model to help target countries for foreign investment in the state, and the …
Acadiana Advocate newsroom expands with addition of sales director, metro editor, branded content writer
The Acadiana Advocate is expanding its staff just weeks after moving into its new home in the heart of downtown Lafayette with the addition of…
Discover Lafayette podcast with real estate agents Ron and Brad Gaubert: Lafayette 'king of opportunities' with potential for economic development, growing wealth
Real estate agents Ron and Brad Gaubert believe Lafayette is the "king of opportunities."