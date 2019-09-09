Real estate agents Ron and Brad Gaubert believe Lafayette is the "king of opportunities."

The father-son team who specialize in industrial and commercial properties believe the city is a ideal location for economic development and growing wealth. They spoke about that and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

You can listen to their conversation here.

The Gauberts, who joined forces with Keaty Real Estate in June, but Ron operated his own realty firm, Ron Gaubert Realtors, since February 1978 and has been instrumental in developing Garber Industrial Park, retail centers, subdivisions, hospitals, shopping centers, and even sold a race track once.

In his early career, Ron was active in the oil and gas industry and provided a variety of services for independent operators who needed assistance with accounting, engineering, field operations, and regulatory compliance. He designed one of the first automated computer programs to calculate royalty payments for small independent operators, which replaced the complicated and tedious manual accounting method.

Brad earned his real estate license in 2014 and has been working with his dad for the past five years. He is a two-time Ambassador of the Year with One Acadiana.