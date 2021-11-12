New commercial

None reported. 

Commercial demolition

RESTAURANT: 405 NW Evangeline Thruway, owner, DOTD; applicant and contractor, Spurlock Co.; $12,000.

OFFICE: 128 Jefferson Blvd., owner DOTD; applicant and contractor, Spurlock Co.; $8,500.

Commercial additions, alteration

None reported. 

New houses

102 Burning Oaks Drive: Megan Merchant, $292,500.

105 Greenhill Circle, Broussard: Ralph and Kelly Soileau, $396,000.

2228 Beau Bassin Road, Carencro: Kirkland Keiser, $162,000. 

325 Bacque Crescent Drive: Unit A, Crescent Cottages, $157,500.

325 Bacque Crescent Drive: Unit B, Crescent Cottages, $157,500.

325 Bacque Crescent Drive: Unit C, Crescent Cottages, $135,000.

325 Bacque Crescent Drive: Unit D, Crescent Cottages, $157,500.

325 Bacque Crescent Drive: Unit E, Crescent Cottages, $157,500.

325 Bacque Crescent Drive: Unit F, Crescent Cottages, $157,500.

325 Bacque Crescent Drive: Unit G, Crescent Cottages, $135,000.

601 Ember Grove Crossing, Heritage Home Builders, $400,500.

102 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $193,500.

201 Tall Meadows Lane: DSLD, $207,000.

104 Little Lake Lane, Youngsville: Daniel Deville, $522,000.

330 N. Dearborne Road: Rayne, Joseph Duplichan, $378,000.

111 Dorian Drive: William Frank, $130,000.

400 Bonin Road: Corey and Ashley Nevils, $382,500.

209 Ridgecroft Drive: Solis Builders of Louisiana, $454,500.

405 Ember Grove Crossing: Empire Builders, $292,500.

102 Sleepy View Drive, Broussard: CA Homes, $265,000.

104 Sleepy View Drive, Broussard: CA Homes, $297,000.

106 Sleepy View Drive, Broussard: CA Homes, $286,000.

108 Sleepy View Drive, Broussard: CA Homes, $297,000.

219 Whispering Meadows, Broussard: AM Design, $214,612.96.

109 Lakes Edge Drive, Broussard: AM Design, $234,903.04.

100 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard: Blue Wing Builders, $300,000.

206 White Sky Drive, Broussard: Blue Wing Builders, $300,000.

204 White Sky Drive, Broussard: Blue Wing Builders, $289,000.

Swimming pool

105 Hewitt Way, Broussard: Chip and Ashley Jones, $61,000. 

