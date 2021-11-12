New commercial
None reported.
Commercial demolition
RESTAURANT: 405 NW Evangeline Thruway, owner, DOTD; applicant and contractor, Spurlock Co.; $12,000.
OFFICE: 128 Jefferson Blvd., owner DOTD; applicant and contractor, Spurlock Co.; $8,500.
Commercial additions, alteration
None reported.
New houses
102 Burning Oaks Drive: Megan Merchant, $292,500.
105 Greenhill Circle, Broussard: Ralph and Kelly Soileau, $396,000.
2228 Beau Bassin Road, Carencro: Kirkland Keiser, $162,000.
325 Bacque Crescent Drive: Unit A, Crescent Cottages, $157,500.
325 Bacque Crescent Drive: Unit B, Crescent Cottages, $157,500.
325 Bacque Crescent Drive: Unit C, Crescent Cottages, $135,000.
325 Bacque Crescent Drive: Unit D, Crescent Cottages, $157,500.
325 Bacque Crescent Drive: Unit E, Crescent Cottages, $157,500.
325 Bacque Crescent Drive: Unit F, Crescent Cottages, $157,500.
325 Bacque Crescent Drive: Unit G, Crescent Cottages, $135,000.
601 Ember Grove Crossing, Heritage Home Builders, $400,500.
102 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $193,500.
201 Tall Meadows Lane: DSLD, $207,000.
104 Little Lake Lane, Youngsville: Daniel Deville, $522,000.
330 N. Dearborne Road: Rayne, Joseph Duplichan, $378,000.
111 Dorian Drive: William Frank, $130,000.
400 Bonin Road: Corey and Ashley Nevils, $382,500.
209 Ridgecroft Drive: Solis Builders of Louisiana, $454,500.
405 Ember Grove Crossing: Empire Builders, $292,500.
102 Sleepy View Drive, Broussard: CA Homes, $265,000.
104 Sleepy View Drive, Broussard: CA Homes, $297,000.
106 Sleepy View Drive, Broussard: CA Homes, $286,000.
108 Sleepy View Drive, Broussard: CA Homes, $297,000.
219 Whispering Meadows, Broussard: AM Design, $214,612.96.
109 Lakes Edge Drive, Broussard: AM Design, $234,903.04.
100 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard: Blue Wing Builders, $300,000.
206 White Sky Drive, Broussard: Blue Wing Builders, $300,000.
204 White Sky Drive, Broussard: Blue Wing Builders, $289,000.
Swimming pool
105 Hewitt Way, Broussard: Chip and Ashley Jones, $61,000.