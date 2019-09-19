It was 20 years ago when brothers Louis and Andre booked their first gig as a yet-to-be-named band at Café Rue Vermilion in downtown Lafayette.

On the way to perform, Louis stopped by to see his friend, the late Ryan Domingue, who asked what their name was. When Louis said, “We don’t have one,” Ryan offered up “Lost Bayou Ramblers” which both young men loved. And the rest is history.

Andre and Louis talked about that and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

The group is celebrating its 20th anniversary with local screenings of On Va Continuer, a documentary that captures the personal and professional story behind the band. The title translates to “We Will Continue” which Louis Michot says at the end of each performance, signifying the band’s mission to preserve the Cajun culture and French language for future generations.

Other band members include Johnny Campos (electronic guitarist), Eric Heigle (electronics and acoustic guitar), Bryan Webre (electric bassist) and drummer Kirkland Middleton.

Bayou Teche Brewing, 1106 Bushville Highway in Arnaudville, will host a screening of the documentary at 7 p.m. Thursday and a no-cover performance by Lost Bayou Ramblers. Another screening and performance will be Sept. 28 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St.

Worklight Pictures created the “rockumentary,” On Va Continuer, with director Bruno Doria capturing the personal and professional story behind the band. It was filmed following the recording of their ninth album, Kalenda, which won a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Album in 2017. The film looks at the modern Cajun culture and the importance of sustaining the Cajun French language.