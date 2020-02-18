Gator Cove Restaurant, a longtime seafood restaurant just south of the Lafayette Regional Airport, has been sold.
Owners Jay and Peggy Voorhies sold the property at 2601 SE Evangeline Thruway for $1.275 million to Wildcat Brothers Distillery on Dec. 27, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The Voorhieses, in a Facebook post Tuesday evening, announced the move after nearly 40 years of operating the restaurant. The buyers will not utilize the building as a restaurant.
“After nearly 40 years of serving the community and bringing you downright tasty food, we have decided to step back from the restaurant business to spend more time with family and pursue other ventures,” the post read. “Luckily, Gator Cove will be in good hands as our friends at Wildcat Brothers have recently acquired the land with the goal of conserving the history and love that has made Gator Cove a staple of Lafayette for so many years — while also bringing something new to the community."
Wildcat Brothers Distillery, operated by David Meaux and Tait Martin, produces sugar case-based rum. The two also posted to Facebook Tuesday that they will revive the building into a larger “craft culture concept” while revealing other plans.
“Since childhood, this historical monument to all-things-Cajun has been a part of our team’s lives, and we couldn’t bear to see it close its doors,” Wildcat Brothers’ post read. “With the help of the Lafayette community, we will be reviving Gator Cove into a larger craft culture concept while keeping its tradition of food, festivals and fun — all with a modern twist.
"This latest acquisition only bolsters our growing distillery efforts (Wildcat Brothers Distilling) to continue to share Lafayette’s true Acadian culture with the rest of the country.”
Attempts to reach restaurant officials in recent weeks were unsuccessful. Calls to the restaurant went to an answering machine, which indicated the restaurant was closed when crawfish were out of season.
The new website indicates it will continue to offer boiled crawfish along with sides and drive-by pick-ups in a partnership with chef Paul Ayo, who recently operated Avec Bacon Café in Lafayette before closing it Feb. 2.
Gator Cove was listed as one of the top seafood shacks in the south in 2019 by Southern Living Magazine.