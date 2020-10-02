Amazon.com has entered into an agreement to acquire property at the former Evangeline Downs site for a fulfillment center, a source told the Acadiana Advocate.
The Current first reported the story Friday afternoon that the tech giant was in negotiations to acquire land just east of Interstate 49 on the southern edge of Carencro behind the FedEx facility.
The 120-acre property at 3620 NE Evangeline Thruway is listed as "sale pending" on the state’s commercial database website. It’s listed for $13.08 million. The deal is expected to close at the end of the year.
Plans are believed to include a 1 million-square-foot building that will also employ hundreds. It houses items before they are shipped to distribution centers and then to the customer.
Amazon is “making serious moves all around Louisiana,” the source said. “Nobody has picked up on it yet. It’ll be interesting to see. I think it’ll be awesome for Lafayette.”
The Current’s report cited sources with knowledge of the negotiations. Property owner Carrol Castille declined to discuss specifics of the potential sale, citing a confidentiality agreement with “a large land purchaser” and that he has not seen “one document with Amazon’s name on it.”
It’s not clear if Amazon is interested in his property because a similar proposal at Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge fell through. Earlier reports indicate the deal ended after the developer, Seefried Industrial Properties, which has contracted with Amazon on past fulfillment centers, pulled out because of issues getting control of other parcels of land on the site.
Amazon typically builds two types of buildings in markets where it seeks to offer faster shipping to customers. One is a fulfillment center and the other is a distribution center, also known as a delivery station.
Seefried is also building Amazon’s 111,000-square-foot distribution center off Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge.
Amazon is building a second distribution center in Baton Rouge, the source said. The nearest fulfillment center might be Houston, which has two and three distribution centers. Amazon also has a distribution center in New Orleans.
A Lafayette fulfillment center could serve all of the western side of Louisiana from Morgan City to Shreveport, the source said.
“If you take into account how many people live from Morgan City to Alexandria to Lake Charles, that’s a huge amount of people,” the source said. “It’s a hub to about a million people possibly. Lafayette needs this kind of spotlight.”
Reports of recent Amazon fulfillment center placements in Clay, N.Y., Beaumont, Calif., and Pflugerville, Texas, boast creation of 1,000 jobs on each of the deals.
The Baton Rouge distribution center, near Fieldstone Drive and Honore Lane, includes office space, storage and a truck dock for up to 16 tractor trailers, documents on file with the city-parish show. The Industriplex project plans also include 234 employee parking spots, 12 bicycle parking spots, 712 delivery van parking spots and 18 parking spots for 18-wheeler trucks.
Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations across the country. The last-mile delivery is completed by independent contractor businesses, which hire workers to drive the Amazon vans. Those workers are not employees of Amazon.
Kristen Mosbrucker contributed to this report.