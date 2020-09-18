Jet Coffee, which opened last summer in a new shopping center in southwest Lafayette, will open a second location in Broussard at 109 St. Nazaire Road.

Owned by John and Stephanie Tommasini, the coffee shop has had success with the first location in the 1,800-square-foot space at 101 Camino Real Road and developed a base of loyal customers. Now they will expand into another 1,800-square-foot location that was once previously a CC’s Coffee House.

“We want to bring joy and happiness to every customer we meet,” said John Tommasini, an Oregon native. “Our motto 'Dream On' is a reflection that anything is possible no matter what challenge comes our way. With crazy good drinks, friendly smiles and exceptional service, you’ll leave our shop feeling inspired to take the day on.”

The site will feature a drive-thru, and work will begin soon on the building. It will also feature similar items as the current location, including the popular “Jet Squad” drinks, along with classic coffees, frosts, smoothies, energy drinks, lemonades, matcha green teas and pastries.

“We have been looking forward to serving Lafayette and surrounding areas since the beginning and are so excited to be opening shop two in Broussard,” Tommasini said. “We are passionate about our concept and our product and look forward to bringing that recipe to a new location.”