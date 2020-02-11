Typically fall is not a busy time for home buying and selling. That wasn’t the case in November and December, which set records for their respective months in homes going under contract. Market watchers anticipated that such robust activity would evidence itself in higher sales activity at the beginning of 2020. In January it showed up in a big way.
January’s 448 regional home sales reported to the Realtor Association of Acadiana’s Multiple Listing Service crushed last year’s 314 sales reported for January by just under 43% and the $90.3 million in volume exceeded last year’s $55 million by 64%.
Lafayette Parish, which has lagged behind the growth rate of outlying parishes over the past several years, saw a 69.6% growth over last year (290 versus 171) and an 87.7% increase in dollar volume ($69. 2 million versus $36.9 million). Growth in the surrounding parishes was 10.5% in sales and 16.5% in dollar volume. In both overall and Lafayette Parish, January’s home sales and dollar volume set new records for the month.
Lafayette Parish’s stellar numbers were broad based. There were 225 sales of existing homes reported in January. Last year there were 132 reported — a 70.5% increase. New construction sales reported in January were 65 as compared to 39 reported in 2019 — a 66.7% increase. The dollar volume of existing homes sold in January totaled $52.8 million and the new construction dollar volume was $16.4 million — an increase over last year of 96% and 65% respectively.
Sales under $150,000 were up 77.5% from last year (71 versus 40). Homes that sold between $150,000 and $299,999 grew by 57.6% (167 versus 106). Sales above $300,000 rose by 108% (52 versus 25).
Both the total and Lafayette Parish pending sales reported for January outperformed 2019 and are a positive indicator of closed sale increases ahead through at least February. Pending sales in Lafayette Parish were up by 18% while the surrounding parishes saw a 13% increase over last year.
One month’s numbers are neither indicative or predictive of how our residential marketplace will perform for the remainder of 2020, but January’s numbers were quite impressive and, at a minimum, a great way to start the new year.