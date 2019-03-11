Known as the “Pistol” in Nashville, country music singer and songwriter Sara Douga has been singing and writing songs since she was 8.

On this episode of Discover Lafayette, Sara shares her experiences and aspirations with host Jan Swift. You can listen to the episode here.

In April 2018, Douga released her debut album, “Boots, Bras, and Drawers,” music she had actually written years prior. You can listen to this album on her website.

She was the invited to play at the 3rd Street Songwriter Festival in Baton Rouge. She made such an impact she was awarded a scholarship to participate in the inaugural South Louisiana Songwriters Festival (SOLO) Workshop, the first Buddy Holly Educational Foundation Writing Retreat in the country, held in Lafayette in May.

While working with other SOLO songwriters, Sara wrote “Little Orphan Child,” which led to her attending the Chris Difford Songwriting Retreat in Glastonbury, England on a scholarship awarded by the Buddy Holly Foundation Board. In England, she made contact with many influential country music professionals.

Last summer, she made her debut at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Café, and her songs were first aired in the UK by “Whispering” Bob Harris on his weekly BBC Radio 2 Country show.

Sara lives in the Lafayette area with her husband and two young children. A graduate of McNeese State University, she is a published wildlife biologist and you can see some of her writings at The Marsh Hen at saradouga.com.

