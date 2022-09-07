Taxable sales in Lafayette Parish remained flat in July as sales in July were outpaced by inflation.
Total taxable sales were up 3.18% for the month but lagged behind the 8.5% overall inflation rate reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for July. Taxable sales reached $650.5 million, slightly ahead of the $630.5 million a year ago and down from the $722.3 million last month, according to data released by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
Inflation has leveled off in recent weeks, but July’s rate was down from the high-water mark of 9.1% in June. The Consumer Price Indes for All Urban Consumers remained unchanged in July after rising 1.3% in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
Prices of fuel and natural gas declined, but the drops were offset by the increase in electricity, the report indicated. Food prices also rose 1.1.% over the month.
In Lafayette, food sales were also flat as total sales increased by only 3.3% from a year ago.
“Prices were flat in July as gauged by the items that the Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks for its consumer price index,” LEDA President and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “For example, gas prices have declined, offsetting increases in food and housing costs. While those numbers have eased immediate inflation concerns nationally, LEDA will continue to monitor local indicators. Local spending has remained steady and is tracking with national trends regarding discretionary spending.”
Sales in the city of Lafayette were also topped by inflation with the $435.6 million being only 2% higher than the $427.1 million from a year ago. Other municipalities outpaced inflation: Broussard was up 17% at $63.2 million in taxable retail sales, which also puts the city at 21% ahead of last year’s pace, which leads all municipalities in the parish.
Others were Duson up 19% ($4.1 million), Scott up 8% ($27.4 million) and Youngsville up 6.5% ($37.8 million). Carencro was 7% behind last year ($29 million).
Data points from the city of Lafayette include:
- Grocery store sales declined for the second straight month, the first time that’s happened since January and February of 2021. Yet food sales were up 5.7% from a year ago, outpacing the 1.1% inflation rate.
- Restaurant sales topped $40 million for the fifth straight month and were up 3% from a year ago.
- Bars and nightclub sales totaled $2.5 million, the lowest since January.
- Service station sales topped $2.5 million, the highest on record.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.