In a perfect scenario, Dave Evans would have his Luna Bar & Grill open in downtown Lafayette already.
Now thanks to Hurricane Laura and his flexible family, he can put more emphasis on that. The hurricane forced his Lake Charles location, which has been open since 2004, to close along with other businesses nearby and throughout the city.
Evans, who along with wife and three kids moved into two units in the Vermilion Lofts in downtown Lafayette, is focusing on opening the restaurant at 533 Jefferson St.
“We’re just pushing full steam ahead at this location, which should have been done,” said Evans, who initially planned to open in the former V Bar location by the spring. “We’re just trying to get through it and make a dent in the work here to where we can open as soon as possible. I wish I can say when. I’d love to say a month.”
Evans is one of scores of people from Lake Charles who have since relocated to the Lafayette. Vacant hotel rooms and rental properties are scarce and have been for weeks now.
Now business officials are preparing for a second wave of post-Laura activity with business relocations. Officials with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority are compiling lists of short-term rental properties for anyone to resume business operations.
Evans’ business on Ryan Street and others nearby in the city’s downtown area suffered significant damage. Entergy expects to have power restored to the majority of residents in Cameron and Calcasieu parishes next week, but a long road to recovery still remains.
“We did get water on the inside,” Evans said. “There’s mold everywhere. We lost awnings, hood vents. We had some damage, but some of our neighbors, their entire tops flew off their restaurants. The town is completely crushed.”
He will resume work on the Lafayette location, which will be similar to Luna’s Lake Charles location with its slender, shotgun-style layout. It will feature a vintage music theme along with a diverse menu that is described on the restaurant’s website as if “California and Louisiana combined tastes calling it ‘Cali-ana.’ ”
Drinks, he noted, will also take on band names, including the Pearl Jam, the Blues Traveler and the Smashing Pumpkins.
“For me, we’re focusing our attention on this location,” he said. “There’s population but not devastation. We’ve got to let our town come back and get back from its bruises. We’ll get there.”